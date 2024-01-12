1 presumed dead, 2 rescued after avalanche in northern Idaho

Jan. 12 (UPI) — Two men were rescued and one is believed to be dead after an avalanche swept through a mountain in northern Idaho.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it rescued two men from an avalanche near Steven’s Peak in Shoshone County, Idaho.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a Garmin GPS alert of a possible fatality near the mountain and organized a rescue effort for three men believed to be caught in the avalanche.

Rescue workers were able to establish communication with two of men through a GPS texting device. The search party located the two men and brought them back to receive medical care.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Valley Search and Rescue, Silver Mountain Ski Patrol and U.S. Air Force aided in the search.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Capt. Seth Green told CNN one of the men had a broken arm, and the third one was presumed dead on the hill where the avalanche occurred.

Authorities did not release the identities of the three men.

The incident near Steven’s Peak came shortly after an avalanche Wednesday that shut down the Palisades Tahoe resort in California. Three skiers were injured, and another one was killed.

That avalanche occurred after a winter storm dropped over a foot of snow on the Lake Tahoe area.