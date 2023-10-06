Man, 50, in critical condition after being hit by car in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An auto-pedestrian accident sent a 50-year-old man to the hospital with critical injuries Thursday night.

The mishap came in the area of 1197 N. Washington Blvd. in the southbound lanes, the Harrisville Police Department reported on social media.

“A male approximately 50 years old was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver didn’t sustain any injuries as a result of the accident.”

The 8:22 p.m. crash is under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Team.