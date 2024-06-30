State forester issues fire restrictions for 9 counties in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah state forester has issued a Stage 1 fire restriction order beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday in northern Utah due to dry vegetation and forecasted weather conditions.
The restrictions will be implemented on all unincorporated private and state lands in the following counties:
- Box Elder
- Cache
- Rich
- Weber
- Tooele
- Utah
- Salt Lake
- Davis
- Morgan
Incorporated cities and towns are not included. Residents are asked to contact their local fire departments or county fire warden for specific private land fire restrictions.
Actions prohibited during the fire restrictions include:
- No open fires of any kind, except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas, or in permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.
- No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.
- No fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets.
- No cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.
- No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.