State forester issues fire restrictions for 9 counties in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah state forester has issued a Stage 1 fire restriction order beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday in northern Utah due to dry vegetation and forecasted weather conditions.

The restrictions will be implemented on all unincorporated private and state lands in the following counties:

Box Elder

Cache

Rich

Weber

Tooele

Utah

Salt Lake

Davis

Morgan

Incorporated cities and towns are not included. Residents are asked to contact their local fire departments or county fire warden for specific private land fire restrictions.

Actions prohibited during the fire restrictions include: