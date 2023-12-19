3 in custody after St. George ATM robbery, more suspects possible

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are in police custody following a robbery at a St. George ATM on Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted about 1:30 p.m. to an ATM robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1218 S. River Road, St. George police said in a news release.

“Witnesses reported seeing multiple black males and one white female involved in the robbery. One citizen who witnessed the robbery followed the suspects providing essential information to law-enforcement. That information helped police in locating three males who are in custody. There are possible suspects still outstanding,” the release says.

Residents in the Bloomington Hills area — specifically Sherman Drive, Sherman Circle, Fort Pierce and surrounding areas — are asked to check their yards, garbage cans, sheds, etc., for evidence related to the robbery, police said.

If suspected evidence is located, residents are asked to not touch it and call police immediately at 435-627-4300.