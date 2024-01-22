Cedar City Police congratulates Task Force officers after weekend operation

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cedar City Police Department is congratulating agents of the Iron Garfield Beaver Narcotics Task Force after an arrest Friday and the seizure of guns, drugs and cash as evidence in the case.

“The Iron Garfield Beaver Narcotics Task Force has been hard at work!,” says a social media post issued by the CCPD. “Several agents from Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff‘s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Beaver County and Garfield County make up the team.

“On 1/19/24 several guns, confirmed stolen guns, drugs, cash money were all seized as evidence. One of the bigger cases we have seen.”

Gephardt Daily wrote about a Task Force arrest Friday in which 41 guns and a large quantity of illegal drugs were seized. Evidence suggested about a pound of cocaine was “flushed” before officers could enter the residence. Read more about that case here.

“The Task Force dedicates their daily work hours in collecting evidence of drug use through gathering information through confidential informants,” the Cedar City Police statement says.

“Drug buys, trash recoveries and warrants are served to locate illegal drug activity. They serve all of Iron County, Garfield County and Beaver County. We appreciate their hard work and dedication.”