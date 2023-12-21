Grand County EMS reluctantly parting ways with beloved ambulance

MOAB, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County’s EMS team is sending off a sentimental favorite of an apparatus to its next assignment.

The particulars of the auction for their 23-year-old ambulance don’t seem to limit who can bid on it, although it’s not clear who might want it for personal use. As of Wednesday night, the bidding was already up to $6,000 after two days. New ambulances cost in the $200,000 range, an online search will tell you.

They talk about the ambulance affectionately, even assigning a gender.

“GCEMS is finally retiring Ol’ Reliable,” the Grand County EMS said online under the headline “You Know You Want It.”

“She’s out-lived other Type 1 Ambulances here — but it’s time for her to move on to her next adventure,”

The lady’s basic specs are listed as Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty – 7.3L Power Stroke Diesel V8. 132,727 miles. “Runs really well. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yxmmj66c to join the bidding on the Public Surplus auction site. Bidding ends January 3rd, 2024 @ 1500 MST.” They have a couple stretchers up for bid as well for those considering giving her a new home.

As anyone who’s interacted with the emergency aspect of the health care industry can attest, ambulance rides are expensive. Unless you’ve got your own!