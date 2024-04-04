Only minor injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-15 near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No serious injuries were reported following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 south of St. George early Thursday.

A red Dodge Avenger was traveling the wrong way on I-15 near mike marker 1 about 3:05 a.m. when it crashed into a northbound silver Lexus sedan, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the Avenger was an elderly woman who likely was disoriented, according to UHP.

The woman in the Avenger and the three high school-age boys in the Lexus sustained only minor injuries. None of the injuries required transport to a hospital, the release says.