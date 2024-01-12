Southern Utah student appears as contestant on ‘The Price Is Right’

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Southern Utah University student recently realized a lifelong dream when she heard her name called along with those three thrilling words: “Come on down!”

Lindsey Wessling, a sophomore studying outdoor recreation, parks and tourism at SUU, appeared as a contestant on the longtime gameshow “The Price Is Right” in an episode televised Thursday.

“I’ve been watching ‘The Price Is Right’ since I was a little kid, and being a contestant is something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Wessling, who wears a Southern Utah sweatshirt in the episode. “When I heard my name, it was surreal — a dream come true! The experience was incredible, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent SUU.”

Wessling described the contestant selection process, saying it involved “a lot of waiting around.”

“First you wait in line outside,” she said. “Then you wait in a holding room before every contestant is interviewed by the casting producers. The producers watch the audience the entire time and take notes on their behavior and how they interact with others. I knew that I had to be my most outgoing and fun self, so I tried to introduce myself to as many people as possible and be a friendly face.”

Wessling also came up with an idea to help her stand out among the other 120-plus potential contestants in the studio audience.

“I knew the interview was my moment to stand out,” she said. “So before I left Cedar City I wrote an essay titled, ‘Why I Would be the Perfect Contestant on The Price Is Right.’ Then I printed it out and brought it with me.

“When it was my turn to talk during the group interview, I pulled the essay out of my shirt and proudly handed it to the producers. I don’t think anyone had ever done that before so they were impressed and it was memorable. I think my interview played a large role in getting selected as a contestant!”

While noting that Wessling “didn’t win big,” SUU congratulated her in news release Friday for “the unforgettable experience.”

“As the university continues to foster an environment that encourages students to pursue their dreams, Wessing’s appearance on ‘The Price Is Right’ serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities available to SUU students,” the release says.