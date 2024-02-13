St. George police identify California men sought in pharmacy robberies

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified two California men accused of robbing several southern Utah pharmacies and others across the Western U.S.

Joshua Slaughter and Charles Jemison recently were arrested in Wyoming following a robbery similar to those they’re accused of committing in St. George and the surrounding area in April.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a robbery at an undisclosed pharmacy in St. George, the St. George Police Department said on social media.

Police say one man forced his way into the pharmacy at closing time and had his hand in his pocket as though he had a weapon. The man demanded employees open the safe but he left the business empty-handed, the post says.

A short time later, another pharmacy in the area reported suspicious activity involving a man loitering in the area, police said.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the the man or a second man reported to be with him.

St. George police later identified the men as Slaughter and Jemison, who had been arrested in Wyoming for a similar incident. They are believed to have committed numerous pharmacy robberies across the Western U.S.

Warrants have been issued for both men for investigation of aggravated robbery. They area awaiting extradition to Utah, police said.

“The SGPD Investigations Unit is tasked with gathering all evidence to investigate challenging and serious criminal cases with the purpose of identifying, apprehending, and convicting the guilty and exonerating the innocent. This case is just one of many instances where the hard work of detectives resulted in holding violent criminals accountable for their actions,” the post says.