5-star fans rate Merry Maids of Salt Lake City best house cleaning service in Utah; new outlets in Provo, St. George

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) — Merry Maids of Salt Lake City, considered by longtime clients and 5-star fans to be the best, most affordable house cleaning service in Utah, is expanding its operation, now with offices in Provo and St. George.

“We are truly blessed,” said Kelly Hendrix, founder and owner-operator of family-owned Merry Maids of Salt Lake City. “Our loyal customers love our service. We hear from them all the time. So, when we kept growing year after year, it was only natural we would expand our service area from Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Front to include Provo, Orem, Utah County — and now we have a whole new outlet serving St. George and Washington County.

“The growth is really exciting. We take a great deal of pride in our work, whether it’s weekly, bi-weekly or monthly house cleaning, or something more involved, like a special deep cleaning, the kind of job that needs an extra level of attention to get a home or business back in shape and in pristine condition,” Kelly said.

“As a longtime Gephardt Approved professional house cleaning service, we not only have the know-how to handle most any job out there, we have the people to get it done right. Every Merry Maid staff member is highly trained and a skilled professional. They’re also background checked and fully insured, making sure our customers’ homes are in safe hands. When it really gets down to it, our people are the reason Merry Maids is the most trusted name in home cleaning. We believe it’s an honor and tremendous responsibility to be invited into our customers’ homes. That’s why we make sure to hire the best people, with the right skills and temperament for this line of work.

“We realize there are a lot of compelling and deeply personal reasons people need our services. Most often they’re leading busy lives, working full-time, tending to the kids, doing all the things people do, or in a lot of cases, they’re getting up in years and maybe don’t have the stamina to keep up with the housework. Yet they still love their homes; it’s where they’ve raised their families and made the investment of a lifetime, both financially and emotionally.

“That’s where we step in and lend that helping hand, with a true sense of caring, and in some small way become extended members of the family. They look forward to seeing us, and we look forward to serving them. It’s hard not to be emotional when I think about it,” Kelly said. “Every home is unique, and so are our customers, so before we get to work, we take time to get to know you and find out what you really need.

“And I want to emphasize that we just don’t clean houses. We also clean apartments, we clean business offices, and provide a wide variety of services, including targeted services for very specific jobs. If you want a cleaning service that deals with just kitchens and appliances, we can do that. If you want us to key in on bathrooms, or just bedrooms, or living room areas, we can do that as well.”

But, there’s more, Kelly said. “We also offer a holiday cleaning package, which is quite popular right now. So, if you’d rather kickback and relax, spend your time with family and friends and enjoy the holiday season, whether baking cookies, filling out Christmas cards or watching your favorite holiday movie on Netflix, we’ve got you covered. In fact, sign up now and we’ll give you 30 minutes of cleaning, free for every hour you reserve. Mention Gephardt Approved or this Bill’s Marketplace article and you’ll get an additional five percent savings.”

Getting Started

“First, you’ll have an initial consultation with one of our friendly representatives, and together, you’ll figure out the scope of the job and what you’d like to see cleaned.

“Second, with your input, we’ll put together a custom package, one that meets your budget, your schedule and is tailored to your specific needs.

“Third, once we have a plan in place, our cleaning team will show up, on time, on a prearranged, convenient schedule, with exactly the right equipment and supplies to get the job done. That guarantees they can start work right away.

“And last, but not least, after the cleaning, we’ll do a quality check and make sure everything was done right and meets our Merry Maids’ standards of excellence. We think the quality check is really key to our success. It ensures we are getting the job done right, and meeting our customers’ expectations. It’s about peace of mind.

“That’s the Merry Maids’ way,” Kelly said, “and our promise to you. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and it’s the stuff 5-star reviews are made of.”

Merry Maids of Salt Lake City 5-Star Reviews

“I cannot thank you guys enough for making my life easier at home. I am able to spend time with my dogs and husband instead of cleaning in my off time. I run a business myself and Merry Maids reduces my stress and I love coming home to a completely clean home. Thank you again.” – Tiffany S., Salt Lake City *****

“Excellent job today!!!! Such a weight off my shoulders. My home looks and smells so clean.” – Lisa S., Salt Lake City *****

“I’ve tried other cleaning services, but none compare to Merry Maids. They’re always on time and do an incredible job.” – Sarah J., Salt Lake City *****

“We have been using Merry Maids for several months and have had a wonderful experience each time. The team (#15) does quality work in a short amount of time, are kind and respectful, and add thoughtful touches like fluffing pillows and folding tissues into fun shapes. I would highly recommend Merry Maids if you’re looking for a cleaning service!” – Mary, Salt Lake City *****

How to sign up with Merry Maids

If you’d like to make an appointment with Merry Maids in Salt Lake City, Provo or St. George, simply give them a call at (801) 747-8545 or click here. Kelly Hendrix and her team will be glad to lend a hand.

