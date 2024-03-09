5-star ratings for Bin Biz Utah; pressure washing service cleans, sanitizes garbage cans, dumpsters

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) — Bin Biz Utah, the highly praised, high-tech, high-pressure, power washing service headquartered in West Jordan, is getting five-star reviews from satisfied clients all across the Salt Lake City area and the extended Wasatch Front.

Specializing in the curbside cleaning and sanitizing of garbage cans and dumpsters, both residential and commercial, this veteran-owned business, which launched late last year, already has a growing list of customers who are singing BinBiz Utah’s praises on social media.

*****

“What an absolute gift! My garbage bins no longer make me gag when I add trash bags,” wrote 5 star reviewer Lacy McClellan. “This is a must do.”

*****

“Fast and efficient,” wrote 5 star reviewer Morrill Riley. “Cans are clean to brand new condition. I like the fact that the water is recycled so it’s not getting all over the street making a mess. Highly recommended.”

*****

“The website was so easy to follow and the notification and reminder was great and on time,” wrote 5 star reviewer Jackie Preece. “It took about 10 to 15 minutes, and my trash cans look and smell great. So glad I had it done and will have it done every quarter. “It took about 10 to 15 minutes, and my trash cans look and smell great. So glad I had it done and will have it done every quarter.

To see the Bin Biz Utah process in action click on photo above

Bin Biz Utah’s founder and CEO is U.S. Army veteran Shawn Holbrook. He runs the enterprise with the help of lifelong friend Josh Bair. The Utah men first met when they were kids attending fourth grade at Taylorsville’s Calvin Smith Elementary. They quickly became best buddies, with an enduring friendship that blossomed as they both moved from elementary school to Bennion Junior High and ultimately Taylorsville High.

“Somewhere along the way, we began considering ourselves not just buddies, but brothers,” Bair said with a laugh. “My kids know Shawn and his wife as their aunt and uncle.”

US Army veteran Shawn Holbrook and family

After high school Holbrook joined the military serving in the U.S. Army, including a deployment in war torn Iraq. When Shawn returned to civilian life and decided to be his own boss and start his own business, Bair was the first person he consulted.

Through extensive research, the two friends found a Michigan company that had developed a mobile, high-tech, state of the art cleaning system. Built into the bed of a truck, it uses 200 degree water to pressure wash not only garbage bins and dumpsters but also hard surfaces, like garage floors, driveways, fences, and even buildings.

“Once the areas are treated the runoff is vacuumed and filtered back into the tank,” Holbrook explained. “The water can once again be heated to near boiling temperatures and reused on the next garbage can, dumpster or oil-stained parking area, whatever the job may be.”

Holbrook said once the customers see how well it all works they want other surfaces cleaned and sanitized. “They haven’t experienced this kind of service before and are especially happy to get rid of trash can “varmints,” which can be as small as maggots or as large as raccoons or dogs. By leaving the bins scent-free the critters are no longer attracted.”

“It’s an amazing process,” Bair agreed. “We have two nozzles that have five heads on each that rotate with the pressurized water, and, again, that water is at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s cleaning everything out, then we sanitize and deodorize it, and walk the garbage cans back up to your usual bin storage spot. That’s really pretty much it. It’s that quick and simple, and our customers are loving it.

“We recently did a job for a Park City property which needed us to pressure wash its parking garage. The owners were blown away by how well the process worked,” Bair said.

For Shawn, the company’s early success means he and Josh picked the right the business at just the right time. It was the result of painstaking research and the military bearing he relied on during his career with the U.S. Army.

“In the military you’re taught to constantly make choices, to find multiple ways to reach an objective or complete a mission. In short, find a way that works,” Shawn said. “I think we’ve done that with BinBiz Utah. So far, our customers are happy, they’re making referrals to friends and families, the best testimonials of all as far as I’m concerned. It tells me we’re on the right path.

“But the military also teaches that even though you’re having success, there’s often a better way forward. It’s your duty to remain vigilant, and to look for opportunities to improve. I can promise we’ll keep refining our processes with our number one objective to serve and satisfy our customers.”

For more information go the Bin Biz Utah website or call (801) 913-0073.

Click on pic to view video

Bin Biz Utah is a Gephardt Approved business and sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace on Gephardt Daily.