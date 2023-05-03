How to safeguard your home now against basement flooding: Tips from All Utah Plumbing, Heating and Air

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) – With record snowpacks generating record runoff across the Wasatch Front for the next few weeks, John Holland, owner of All Utah Plumbing, Heating and Air has a few words on how to protect your basement from flooding this soggy spring season.

John’s advice: get a sump pump, and if your basement already has one, make sure it’s in good working order.

While John is usually a big fan of D-I-Y projects and the kind of repairs most folks can do themselves he says installing or replacing a sump pump can be a bridge too far for the average homeowner.

“That’s why, with so much on the line, it really pays to have this particular job done right. A basement filled with water can be catastrophic, and the repair and remediation costs are far above what you would pay to have a sump pump installed by an expert. Just a couple inches of water can be a nightmare in terms of structural damage and property loss. You get a couple feet of water in your basement and you’ll be replacing furnaces, hot water heaters and a bunch of other stuff.

“Basement flooding following sustained seasonal rains or runoff can be especially problematic. It’s rarely caused by walls of water sweeping through streets as if a dam had burst, although we do have some of that,” John explained. “Instead, it happens when the flood waters inundate the soil and the groundwater levels rise. That rising water seeps through unsealed foundations, and even up through drains, and within minutes you can have standing water in your basement, and because it’s leeching into your basement through saturated ground, it just keeps coming.

“The reality is, if you don’t have a working sump pump, you’re not going to stem that tide.”

To learn more about Utah basement flooding and what a sump pump installation or repair can do protect your home, catch the podcast below, then contact John and his team online at All Utah Plumbing, Heating and Air or call (385) 422-8278.

All Utah Plumbing, Heating and Air is a member of Gephardt Approved and sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace.

