Bill Gephardt Show, Ep. 7: Chris Peterson, Dems’ nominee for gov to clean House, Senate, too; Sheriff Rosie Rivera on the road ahead; plus, solitude in the age of COVID

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Chris Peterson’s name may not be on the lips of every Utahn at this very moment, but now that the upcoming election is no longer focused solely on the Republican primary that’s likely to change. In fact, as the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, Peterson says he’s going to insist on it.

What exactly is motivating this seemingly mild-mannered law professor from the University of Utah to run for the state’s top job, and why does he feel the path to victory runs the twisted landscape of the GOP controlled House and Senate?

He thinks the answer is obvious to those who like to see the basic tenants of ballot initiatives passed by voters to at least be marginally reflected in what legislators ultimately pass, unlike the medical marijuana proposition or the food tax bill.

When Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera joined the department in 1993 she was one of just nine women in a force of three hundred. Now, as the first county sheriff in Utah history, she oversees the Unified Police Department, the largest law enforcement agency in the state. Hear what she has to stay about her rise through the ranks, the state of policing in Salt Lake County, and her encounters, or lack thereof, with racism and sexism in the ranks of Utah law enforcement.

We are six months into the COVID-19 crisis and by the looks of things smart people across the country will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. They’ll also continue to self-isolate and with that comes a curious set of challenges, perhaps unique to the modern experience — where solitude is no longer valued but equated with loneliness and “missing out.”

According to an op-ed in the Washington Post written by Weber State University professors Susan J. Matt and Luke Fernandez, that isolation was not only expected, but valued by our predecessors.

“They believed that time on one’s own might be a gateway to insight and self-knowledge,” the husband-and-wife team wrote in Post. “Some even contended that solitude ultimately led to greater sociability.”

Solitude? Self-knowledge? Sociability? What kind of madness is this?

