Update: Officials ID woman killed in Roy house fire

ROY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman found deceased after a fire at a residence in Roy early Sunday morning.

The woman has been identified as Jamie Allen, 60, said a tweet from Roy City Police Department Monday morning.

“We send our condolences to her friends, family, and neighbors,” the tweet said. “We also send our gratitude to those who responded and labored in the hopes of trying to prevent this outcome.”

Firefighters from Roy, South Ogden, Clinton and Weber Fire District were dispatched to the scene, near 2825 West and 4975 South, at 5:03 a.m. Sunday.

At first, the woman was unaccounted for, but Roy City Deputy Fire Chief Leroy Gleichmann gave Gephardt Daily an update Sunday afternoon, saying crews had located the body in a room at the back of the house, in an area that may have been a bedroom or bathroom.

There were also four cats inside the home at the time of the fire; one cat was found deceased and the other three are not accounted for.

There were no injuries to firefighters, Gleichmann said.

Roy City Fire Captain Matthew Heslop told Gephardt Daily earlier Sunday both the home and the garage were fully involved and crews undertook a defensive attack due to the conditions and the residence not being safe to enter.

With flames finally knocked down, firefighters began using poles to knock the glass out of windows, to ventilate the structure. Crews climbed ladders and used flashlights to peer into top floor windows, and knelt to shine their lights into ground-level windows.

They then added structural support after the fire so they could safely enter the home.

A fire marshal was working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.