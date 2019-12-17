4 Richfield High students critically injured in car crash into ravine

RICHFIELD, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Four of five Richfield High School students traveling in a Jeep Tuesday when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ravine were critically injured, and have been transported by medical helicopters to area hospitals.

“Our Troopers are investigating a multi-injury crash involving five Richfield HS students,” a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The student driver failed to get negotiate the curve on a dirt road known as the ‘CC Road’ just east of town. Four of the five vehicle occupants have been flown by helicopter to the hospital.”

The silver Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on CC Road just west of Richfield, says a subsequent report from the Utah Department of Public Safety. The accident happened at about 12:06 p.m.

“The CC Road is a dirt road frequented by teenagers at lunch break from High School. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the inexperienced teen driver lost control. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and down in to a deep ravine. The vehicle had five teenagers inside, four of which are critical and were flown from Richfield to the Salt Lake Valley via helicopter. Only two in the vehicle were wearing seat belts.”

It was not immediately clear if the fifth teen in the vehicle escaped unhurt, or was treated locally for injuries.