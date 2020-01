GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people have been found dead inside a Grantsville home Friday night, and at least one other person is injured.

Police say they have a person in custody in the incident, which was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials are investigating the deaths as homicides. No further details have been provided.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.