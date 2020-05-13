Breaking: Man fatally shot, several people in custody after home invasion in Utah County

VINEYARD, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials responded to a report of a home invasion in progress Tuesday night in which one person had been shot.

The 911 call came in at about 6:20 p.m., Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

Cannon said the adult male who was shot died on scene at the Concord at Geneva Apartments, 125 N. Mill Road, in Vineyard.

He said officials are not commenting on the type of weapon involved.

“A couple people were taken into custody at the scene,” Cannon said, “and several were taken into custody in Sandy.”

All parties are being interviewed Tuesday night, and it isn’t yet clear which individuals are suspects and which are victims, because there was more than one person in the apartment at the time, Cannon said.

Any relationship between suspects and victims is yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.