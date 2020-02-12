Candlelight vigil Thursday for woman fatally shot in Salt Lake City domestic dispute

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A candlelight vigil is planned for a woman who was fatally shot during a domestic dispute early Monday in Salt Lake City.

According to information posted on Facebook by friends of Natalie Thurber, a candlelight vigil in her memory will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Eleanor Rigby apartment complex, 125 S. 300 East.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to benefit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at the request of Thurber’s family.

Thurber, age 34, was found at the apartment complex early Monday with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, after Salt Lake City police dispatch received a phone call from an open line at that location.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City, when officers arrived, they called out “police” in an attempt to make contact with whomever was in the apartment. They then heard two gunshots from inside the apartment complex.

One of the shots hit an officer in the lower leg, the statement said.

Michael Tyson Nance, 30, was later arrested and is facing charges of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Criminal homicide, a first-degree felony

Three counts of felony discharge of a firearm; shoot in direction of person, a first-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

According to the statement, it is believed that Nance fatally shot Thurber, then shot at the officers upon their arrival, before turning the weapon on himself in an effort to commit suicide. Nance then fled the scene.

SLCPD dispatch received another call reporting that a male, later identified as Nance, was at the Salt Lake City Fire station, at 500 E. 200 South. Fire department personnel were treating Nance, who was bleeding heavily from the face.

Nance was transported to the Intermountain Medical Center, where doctors said his wound appeared to be self-inflicted. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

The officer who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.