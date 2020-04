SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has had four more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, and has gained 126 new known cases.

Deaths now stand at 17, and known cases are at 2,102, health officials confirmed Friday.

The number of tests reported increased 2,389, to a current total of 40,762. Hospitalizations increased by 20, to 188, in the past 24 hours.