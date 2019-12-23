Crews battle blaze in West Valley City mobile home park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire just after 12:30 a.m. Monday and were faced with a fully engulfed structure in a mobile home park on Oxford Park Drive.

When crews arrived at 3299 W. Oxford Park Drive, they were forced go into defensive mode just to get a handle on the blaze.

West Valley City police blocked off the top of the street and evacuated houses to the east and west of the involved home in case the flames extended to those structures as well.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fired knocked down and under control.

Initially, there was some concern that someone might be inside the burning home, but there have been no reports of injuries resulting from this fire.

The home was a total loss, officials said. No dollar estimate of damages is currently available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story as more information is released.