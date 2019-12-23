Crews battle blaze in West Valley City mobile home park

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A house fire broke out in a West Valley City mobile home park on Oxford Park Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLC Scanner

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire just after 12:30 a.m. Monday and were faced with a fully engulfed structure in a mobile home park on Oxford Park Drive.

When crews arrived at 3299 W. Oxford Park Drive, they were forced go into defensive mode just to get a handle on the blaze.

West Valley City police blocked off the top of the street and evacuated houses to the east and west of the involved home in case the flames extended to those structures as well.

Other Stories of Interest:  New info released in West Valley City stabbing; police say suspect fired blanks, brandished 'a**-beating stick' in previous assault

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fired knocked down and under control.

Initially, there was some concern that someone might be inside the burning home, but there have been no reports of injuries resulting from this fire.

The home was a total loss, officials said. No dollar estimate of damages is currently available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story as more information is released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here