I-15 crash near Kanarraville injures 2 people, 1 critically, UHP on scene

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers are at the scene of a Monday night crash on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 48 in southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily that early reports indicated the crash involved two vehicles, a car and possibly a semi.

Two people in the car sustained injuries, with one in serious, but stable, condition. The other is in critical condition, Street said.

A medical helicopter had difficulty landing because of high winds in the area, but the chopper did manage to land, and crews were working to get the critically injured person out of the car and into the helicopter.

No further details are currently available.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.