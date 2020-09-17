Man critically wounded in officer-involved shooting near 2300 E. 4500 South

HOLLADAY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been critically wounded in an officer-involved shooting near 2300 East and 4500 South in Holladay.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday and involved at least one Unified Police officer.

No officers were reported injured.

The wounded man was rushed by ground ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where he was being treated in a level one trauma unit.

Gephardt Daily has crews on the scene and will update the story as more information is made available.