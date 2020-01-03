Man stabbed at Farmington gas station, transported by air ambulance, rushed into surgery

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County man, stabbed and critically injured at a Smith’s gas station in Farmington, has been Life Flighted to an area hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Dispatch was alerted to the incident at about 9:30 a.m., Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen told Gephardt Daily. Emergency crews responded to the scene, at 1316 N. U.S. 89.

“When paramedics and our officers arrived, we found a man had been stabbed,” Hansen said, noting the victim was about 50 years old. “He was Life Flighted to University Hospital, and taken straight into surgery.

“We have no active suspects right now, and we are hopeful he will recover in the next few days so we can speak to him.”

Two people witnessed the incident, and they are being interviewed, Hansen said. Officers are also attempting to get surveillance footage from the gas station. The man’s car was parked at the pump, and is also being processed for evidence, Hansen said.

The victim is a Davis County resident. His name is not being released at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as information becomes available.