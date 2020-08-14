Motorcycle racer, 69, critically injured in 252 mph crash at Bonneville Salt Flats



Ralph Hudson can be seen in this 2018 video he posted.

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah, Aug. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 69-year-old motorcycle racer trying to set a record at Bonneville Salt Flats crashed Friday morning while traveling at about 252 mph.

Ralph Hudson, a veteran racer, crashed at about 8:20 a.m., according to a statement from the SCTA Southern California Timing Association.

“Veteran rider Ralph Hudson, age 69, lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle,” it says. “He was attempting a speed record and was traveling approximately 252 mph. Ralph was treated by medical professionals at the scene and transported by ambulance to Life Flight and flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City.”

Officer Matt Gochis, Utah Bureau of Land Management, told Gephardt Daily that the victim was critically injured in the crash.

“A helicopter met him about 10 minutes ago,” Gochis said at about 10:25 a.m. MST. “He was in critical condition when he left the ground.”

Gochis noted that vehicles do not race each other simultaneously during the Speedweek event, where Hudson and his team were. They try to beat established records in solo races.

Gochis said no one else was injured in the accident.