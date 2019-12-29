One dead, two severely injured in crash on Mountain View Highway in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died and two others are in the hospital as a result of a crash Saturday night on southbound Mountain View Highway.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near 5400 South and involved two vehicles, a passenger car and an SUV.

Sgt. W. Sanders, with the West Valley City Police Department, said a woman was fatally injured in the crash.

Another woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and a man was transported in serious condition.

Sanders couldn’t confirm if the three adults were the only individuals in the vehicles or if there were other people involved who weren’t as seriously injured.

It’s still very early in the investigation, he said, and a crash analysis reconstruction team is on scene. The cause of the accident hasn’t been determined yet, and it isn’t known if any factors, such as impairment or road conditions, were involved.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.