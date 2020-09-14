Police arrest suspect in downtown Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested in the Sunday night shooting of a man in a downtown Ogden parking lot.

Ogden police responded at about 8:36 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault in the parking lot at 2485 Grant Ave., a news release from the Ogden City Duty Lieutenant states.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot.

The wounded man was transported to the McKay-Dee Hospital ICU, where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Ogden officers and the Weber County Attorney’s Homicide Taskforce “were able to develop information” that led to the arrest of the suspect, the news release says.

The Ogden Metro SWAT team was called to make the arrest because of the nature of the offense.

Cedric Broadnax, 36, was taken into custody without incident at 194 25th St. and has been booked into the Weber County Jail, according to the news release.

The investigation is still underway, and no other information was available in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details are released.