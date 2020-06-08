Police find infant in partially submerged vehicle at South Salt Lake golf course

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police and crime scene investigators are in the midst of a “very active investigation” early Monday morning involving an incoherent woman, a vehicle in a pond, and an infant in critical condition.

Police received a call at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, reporting criminal mischief at Golf the Round, a golf course in the area of 600 West and 3300 South, said Danielle Croyle, public information officer for South Salt Lake Police Department.

“Criminal mischief in progress, somebody driving around the golf course,” Croyle said at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found an “incoherent, disoriented” woman in the area.

“They made contact with her, and during the course of the investigation, they find a vehicle partially submerged in the pond area,” Croyle said.

Officers located an infant inside the vehicle, and medical responders transported the baby in critical condition to an area hospital.

Asked if anyone else was in the vehicle or possibly in the water, Croyle said that right now officials are only aware of the infant that was in the vehicle and the woman who was outside on the grass.

The woman was given medical attention and was taken to the police station to be interviewed. Investigators are working to determine how the vehicle ended up in the pond.

Croyle said there are other children who are associated with the woman.

“Officials are working to make sure all the children are accounted for and safe,” she said.

Westbound 3300 South is closed to traffic while the investigation continues, and drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.