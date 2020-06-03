Police say man, 2 children found dead in South Jordan home

For an updated story, click here.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June, 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded late Tuesday afternoon to the Daybreak area of South Jordan, where they say a man and two children were found deceased inside a residence.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Indigo Sky Way and Pentenwell Lane at about 4 p.m., with additional resources, including multiple ambulances, arriving shortly thereafter.

Police are saying they believe the incident is a murder-suicide, with the adult male killing the two boys, ages 8 and 10, and then taking his own life. It believed the deceased man is the father of the boys.

Police say the mother of the children discovered the scene when she returned home.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.