Breaking: Salt Lake City Police officer shoots suspect in stolen car investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer fired one or more rounds at a suspect believed to be in a stolen car, hitting the suspect and causing injuries that sent him to the hospital, a department spokesman said late Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Keith Horrocks, SLCPD, told reporters at the scene, near 1500 W. North Temple, that at approximately 3:40 p.m., officers came in contact with the man in a stolen vehicle.

“In approaching that vehicle and making contact with the driver, at least one round was fired by an officer,” Horrocks said.

“The driver of that vehicle was a 20-year-old white male. Our officers rendered medical aid to the driver on scene until emergency medical services could get there. That driver was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Horrocks said the initial investigation remains open, and in keeping with OICI protocol, another agency — in this case the Unified Police Department — will be leading that investigation. Horrocks said that as updates are cleared through UPD, police will share additional details.

