Salt Lake County reports 9 more cases of COVID-19, including 3 children

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine more cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Salt Lake County Health Department, bringing the total number of cases to 14 as of Saturday night.

None of the cases are known to be a result of local transmission in the community, a Health Department news release said. According to SLCoHD, it is believed that all the new cases are linked to travel or household contact with another confirmed case.

Eleven of the 14 cases are adults over 18, and three are children.

Two of the children who have the virus attended school while they had symptoms. The schools are Hunter High School in West Valley City and Entheos Academy, a charter school that has campuses in Magna and Kearns.

Medical privacy laws prohibit the release of any further information regarding individual cases.

“Both the Hunter High School and Entheos Academy school communities have been notified of the potential exposure,” the news release said. “SLCoHD has instructed students and staff of both schools to quarantine at home until March 27, 2020 and monitor themselves for symptoms throughout that time. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever over 100° F, and shortness of breath.”

The quarantine-at-home order means students and staff of those schools are not to leave home for any reason, unless advised by their health care provider to seek medical care in person, the news release states.

Quarantined individuals should not go to work, school, or any public place, including stores, malls, theaters, restaurants, or any other retail establishment.

They should not visit family or friends or have any visitors at home.

“SLCoHD has also recommended that these potentially affected households clean frequently touched surfaces in their homes every day; this includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.

“If a potentially affected household notices symptoms in anyone in their home, they should isolate the ill person away from other members of the household and contact a health care provider via telephone or a telemedicine app. Do not seek medical care in person without first contacting the medical facility in advance to receive instructions.”

If you have questions about COVID-19, call the Utah COVID-19 Information Line at 800-456-7707. You may also visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/covid19 or the State of Utah COVID-19 website at coronavirus.utah.gov.