Breaking: Sandy Police Chief William ‘Bill’ O’Neal dies suddenly

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of Police Chief William “Bill” O’Neal on Sunday.

Chief O’Neal died Sunday at 4:30 p.m., a news release from Sandy City Police Department said.

“It is with heavy heart and deep regret to inform you of the untimely passing of Chief William (Bill) O’Neal. Please keep Chief O’Neal and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral services have not yet been announced. The family has not released a cause of death, but it is believed it was the result of a medical incident.

O’Neal had served Sandy City for over 20 years before he was named to lead the city’s police department in July of 2018.

In announcing his selection of O’Neal for the position of police chief, Mayor Kurt Bradburn said, “During the interview process, Chief O’Neal stood out for his innovative and forward-thinking ideas. He exemplified great leadership and has risen to the challenges placed on him as the Interim Police Chief.”

O’Neal had been serving as the interim chief, replacing former chief Kevin Thacker.

Condolences began coming in from throughout the law enforcement community as word of Chief O’Neal’s passing is shared.

Unified Police Department posted on Facebook, “Our deepest condolences to the Sandy City Police Department and the family and friends of Chief O’Neal.”

West Jordan Police tweeted, “Such sad news. You will be missed Chief. Our condolences to @Sandy_Police @sandycityutah as well as Chief’s friends and loved ones.”

Sandy Police said on Sunday that Deputy Chief Greg Severson will be acting as Interim Chief.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.