Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19

UTAH, Oct. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced Friday morning that he is infected with COVID-19.

He posted the message at 9:42 a.m. on his Twitter account.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies,” Lee’s message says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the tests I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days.

“Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoken to Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the the full Senate.”

Lee’s announcement came almost 11 hours after a similar announcement made on Twitter by Pres. Donald Trump, who tweeted that he and wife Melania Trump both had tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday debated Trump while social distancing in the same room, has tested negative for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Hours earlier, Biden tweeted to wish Trump and wife Melania a swift recovery.