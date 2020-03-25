Summit County issues stay-at-home order effective Friday through May 1; visitors asked to leave, stay away

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County government and health department leaders have issued a stay-at-home order for residents, effective Friday.

“The Summit County Council, County Manager, and Health Director, in collaboration with the Summit County Board of Health and Mayors of the Cities and Towns of Summit County issued an Order requiring all residents to stay at home and cease non-essential travel and operations until at least May 1,” the Health Department statement says.

“This order goes into effect Friday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m. and applies to non-essential businesses, services, and visitors in addition to residents.

The decision was “not made lightly, but is in the best interest of public health in Summit County,” Summit County Health Director Dr. Rich Bullough said in a prepared statement.

“When you look at the data, Summit County is a hotspot for COVID-19 statewide, nationally and globally. At this time, Summit County has 20-times the number of cases per capita as Salt Lake County. Our cases per capita rival those of the worst areas of New York City and many parts of Italy.”

As part of the order:

Visitors in Summit County are asked to leave as safely and quickly as possible

Visitors planning future trips are asked not to visit Summit County for the duration of this order

Secondary home owners who are not currently residing in the county are also asked to avoid the county

“The County Council asks all residents to comply with this order to the fullest,” Summit County Council Chairman Doug Clyde said. “You are the front line in this fight against COVID-19. We expect our hospitals to reach capacity and need the cooperation of every resident to ensure we do not overwhelm our local healthcare system. The actions of individuals will determine the course of this virus in our community.”

Under the order, county residents will be able to visit grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies for essential items, such as food and medication.

Residents may also attend necessary or urgent medical appointments. Residents are not barred from going outside but must practice social-distancing when visiting trails or other outdoor recreation areas.

If social-distancing is not possible in these areas, they should be avoided, the order says.

Essential services that will still be allowed to operate include the following:

Essential healthcare facilities

Banks

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians, auto repair and other essential utilities and services.

Farming

Post offices

Grocery and convenience stores

Restaurants whose services are allowed under existing Health Orders

Essential transportation services

“Our county government is working to support essential services and the COVID-19 response in our community while complying with these Orders,” County Manager Tom Fisher said.

“These orders are a necessary step to protect our population now and in the future.”

The order remains in effect until May 1, but will be reviewed after 14 days, the statement says.

“At that point, the order could be ended, extended or modified. This Order adds to previous mandates that went into effect on March 15 and March 23. Violations are punishable as a Class B Misdemeanor in Summit County.

“Businesses, employees and members of the general public who have questions or concerns about compliance are encouraged to call the Summit County Community Concerns Line at 435-333-0050.

To view the Order in its entirety, visit summitcountyhealth.org/coronavirus. At this website, the public can also find Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and community resources that are updated regularly as the pandemic situation evolves.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or call (800) 456-7707.