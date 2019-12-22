Taylorsville man, 18, critically wounded in shooting; police say robbery may be motive

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18–year-old Taylorsville man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, allegedly by someone who had attended a party at his apartment the previous night, and may have intended to rob him.

The call came to dispatch at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and Unified Police officials responded to the 47Seventy Settler’s Point Apartments, at 1475 W. Bookbury Way, Detective Kevin Mallory told Gephardt Daily.

“We had a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot two to three times,” Mallory said. “He is in critical but stable condition. He is currently being treated.”

The suspect was someone who attended the victim’s party and either stayed or returned, Mallory said.

“It appears it may have been a robbery that went bad,” he said. “We believe they knew who each other were. We do have information on the suspect, which we are not releasing at this point. We do have a pretty good idea who we are looking for.

“Right now, detectives are interviewing witnesses.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as information is released.