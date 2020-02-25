Two people in critical condition after single-vehicle rollover on Highway 89 in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were ejected from their vehicle when it rolled on U.S. Highway 89, south of Fairview on Monday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol is at the scene of the single-vehicle rollover, at mile marker 281.

According to a UHP tweet, both people were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

North and southbound traffic on U.S. 89 is alternating, using one lane and the shoulder, the tweet said.

