Update: 18-year-old critically wounded by gunfire in confrontation in West Valley City park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday evening in Kings Pointe Park in which an 18-year-old male was gravely wounded.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. at the park, at 1330 W. Rothchild Drive (3665 South).

WVCPD Lt. Justin Wyckoff said at the scene that the teen was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. At last report, he was in extremely critical condition and was not breathing on his his own.

Wyckoff said the trouble began when two groups of people had a disagreement and showed up at the park to fight.

One group was in a vehicle, and “at one point, a passenger in the vehicle got out and fired a couple shots,” Wyckoff said. The victim was shot once.

Major crimes detectives are on scene and officials are working on leads to locate the suspect and others who were in the vehicle. The suspect is believed to be 18 years old.

“There were lots of witnesses,” Wyckoff said. “People walking around all over the place.”

Officers are talking with possible witnesses and obtaining any available photos or video of the incident. The area in which the shooting took place has been roped off in order to preserve any evidence.

Wyckoff said this wasn’t a random shooting and there is no danger to the public, but he added that such an incident is extremely concerning because it took place in a park where children and families could have been struck by stray gunfire.

He said he couldn’t confirm whether the incident was gang-related as it is still early in the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.