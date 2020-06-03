Update: Police investigate murder-suicide involving man, 2 children in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June, 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded late Tuesday afternoon to the Daybreak area of South Jordan, where a man and two young boys were found deceased inside a residence.

Police are calling the incident a murder-suicide. They say it appears that the man, believed to be the boys’ father, killed them and then took his own life.

Lt. Matt Pennington, with the South Jordan Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the area of Indigo Sky Way and Pentenwell Lane at about 4 p.m. on a report of a “full arrest” or death.

“The mom came home and found her 8-year-old son critically injured,” Pennington told Gephardt Daily. “I don’t have information as to what caused the boy’s injuries.”

The child was transported to Riverton Hospital, where he died. His mother stayed with him as he was transported, Pennington said.

Officers found the woman’s 10-year-old son and her ex-husband both deceased in the home.

Pennington said the ex-husband did not live at the residence and was there just for the day, to watch the boys.

No further information is available at this time, and the names of the victims are not being released pending notification of family members.

