Update: Police release more details on fatal shootings in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are providing more information on the fatal shooting of four people and the wounding of a fifth person that rocked the quiet community of Grantsville on Friday night.

Cpl. Rhonda Fields, with the Grantsville Police Department, said the wounded individual — an adult male — is in stable condition in the hospital and is expected to survive.

He was taken to the hospital by an unidentified driver. The suspect in the shooting accompanied the driver and the victim to the hospital before police arrived at the scene, Fields said.

The suspect, who was uninjured, was taken into custody at the hospital. Officials are not releasing any identifying information about the suspect at this time.

Fields said the four deceased are three females, one of whom is an adult, and a male who is a minor.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. and was called in to 911 by the individual who drove the victim and the suspect to the hospital.

Fields emphasized that there is only one suspect, he is in custody, and there is no threat to the community.

She also expressed gratitude for the good working relationship Grantsville has with neighboring agencies, and said police acted quickly and appropriately in their response to what was called in as a possible homicide.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Tooele Police Department, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene in addition to Grantsville officers.

Fields said the Grantsville Police Department is heading up the investigation and has reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services for assistance in processing the scene.

Investigators will probably be at the home until Saturday morning, gathering evidence and establishing a timeline for all of Friday to determine what led up to the shooting. Fields said there is no history of police ever being called to the home on Eastmoor Drive near Main Street where the mass shooting took place.