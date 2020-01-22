Update: Police say suspect in West Jordan fatal stabbing accused victim of sleeping with his girlfriend

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in the Tuesday morning rage-fueled stabbing of a 27-year-old man in West Jordan is facing two felony charges.

Spencer Allen Greenway, 27, has been charged on suspicion of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Greenway is suspected of using a knife to fatally wound Adam D. Cross during a physical altercation apparently resulting from Greenway’s belief that the victim had a sexual relationship with Greenway’s girlfriend.

A probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County says West Jordan police were called to investigate a stabbing reported by Jordan Valley Hospital.

Police say Cross’ girlfriend, identified here by initial “S,” had brought him to the hospital and spoke with officers when they arrived. “S” told them she and Cross had been driving around and stopped for drinks at a Chevron station.

She said Cross was on the phone, arguing with an unknown individual, and that Cross told the individual to “come at me.” She said this conversation took place about 30 minutes before the stabbing, the probable cause statement said.

“S” said she and Cross arrived at her residence near 9200 South and 3825 West, and she went inside to put a drink away. When she came back outside, Cross was in the middle of the street, fighting with an unknown suspect, later identified as Spencer Greenway.

“S” said she saw Greenway holding a bat and at one point hit Cross in the head. She said Cross broke off from the fight and walked to the sidewalk, where he said he was “bleeding out” and needed to go.

“S” said Greenway was pointing at Cross with a knife that looked like a steak knife and yelling. Greenway reportedly yelled that he and Cross used to be best friends, and now Cross was “f…ing his girlfriend.”

Greenway’s girlfriend, who was not at the scene, is identified here by the initial “R.”

“S” told the officers she took Cross to Jordan Valley Hospital, and he collapsed and hit his head as he walked to the emergency room.

Medical staff brought Cross into the hospital, and reported that he had at least two stab wounds and a collapsed lung. When Cross stopped breathing, medical staff started CPR, but were unable to revive him.

Investigators spoke with Cross’ twin brother, who said Cross always called the same woman, “R,” “whenever Adam was in trouble.” He also said that his brother’s best friend growing up was Spencer Greenway, and that he knew Greenway and “R” are dating.

Police then checked Greenway’s driver’s license photo and his Facebook account and determined that he fit the description of the suspect as described by “S” They also saw that “R,” the woman Cross confided in, was indeed Greenway’s girlfriend.

Officers went to Greenway’s home and set up containment. Greenway came out and was taken into custody. A search as he was being arrested turned up a knife with what appeared to be blood residue on the blade on his person.

After being read his Miranda rights, Greenway agreed to speak with investigators and “admitted having a physical altercation with the victim. Spencer stated he found out his girlfriend … was sleeping with the victim,” the charging document states.

Greenway went to Cross’ house armed with a knife and wooden bat-like object because he thought there might be a confrontation, he told investigators. He said he hit the victim with the bat-like object and lunged at the victim with his knife “but the victim did not back up” and was impaled.

Greenway fled the scene and hid the items used in the homicide in his residence, where he was arrested. According to the charging documents, Greenway also lied to investigators about his location during the stabbing before telling them the truth.

He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.