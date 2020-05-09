Update: Suspects in custody in officer-involved shooting in Orem

OREM, Utah, May 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday night that began with a hit-and-run accident.

Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas said the incident started on North State Street where the hit-and-run accident took place.

An officer located the vehicle, shots were fired, and a pursuit ensued, Thomas told Gephardt Daily.

The pursuit went onto Interstate 15 and, at 1600 North, the suspect vehicle crashed and struck another vehicle.

Officials are not saying how many suspects were arrested and are not releasing any identifying information at this time.

The officer, the victim of the hit-and-run crash, and the suspect or suspects are reportedly all OK.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details becomes known.