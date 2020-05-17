Update: Teen shooting victim in West Valley City dies, suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who was shot in the chest at Kings Pointe Park on Saturday has died of his injuries, West Valley City Police said late Saturday night.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

The suspect in the shooting is still being sought, and police are asking anyone with information that may help in the investigation to call 801-840-4000.

West Valley City officers responded to the park, at 1330 W. Rothchild Drive (3665 South), at about 6:10 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

WVCPD Lt. Justin Wyckoff said at the scene that the victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was not breathing on his own.

A little before 10 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the young man had died.

Wyckoff said the trouble began when two groups of people had a disagreement and showed up at the park to fight.

One group was in a vehicle, and “at one point, a passenger in the vehicle got out and fired a couple shots,” Wyckoff said. The victim was shot once.

Detectives were called to the scene, and officials have been working on leads to locate the suspect and others who were in the vehicle. The suspect is believed to be 18 years old.

“There were lots of witnesses,” Wyckoff said. “People walking around all over the place.”

Officers have been speaking with witnesses and checking with neighboring homes for any security cameras that may have captured all or some of the incident.

The area in which the shooting took place was roped off in order to preserve any evidence.

Wyckoff said this wasn’t a random shooting and there is no danger to the public, but he added that such an incident is extremely concerning, because it took place in a park where children and families could have been struck by stray gunfire.

He said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.