Update: Woman driving passenger car killed in head-on crash on SR-18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — More information has been released on a fatal, head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on State Route 18 in Dammeron Valley, which is southeast of Veyo and north of St. George.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the crash near milepost 15 at 1:38 p.m. Initial reports from UHP indicated milepost 16; however, a subsequent news release from the Department of Public Safety says the crash occurred near milepost 15.

According to the news release, a northbound four-door passenger car drifted over the center line, while a semi-truck pulling a side dump trailer was southbound at the same time.

“The left front corners of both vehicles impacted. This caused the passenger car to be forced off the northbound shoulder where it came to rest on all four tires facing to the northwest,” the news release states.

The semi continued southbound for several yards after the impact and skidded to a stop on the northbound shoulder.

At that point, the side dump trailer jackknifed and overturned, blocking the northbound lane, the news release says.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures, but the female driver of car succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was the car’s only occupant.

The male driver and only occupant of the semi was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

The names of the drivers have not been released.