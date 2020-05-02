Utah health officials report 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing three more deaths and 153 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.
The statewide death toll stands at 49, while the number of confirmed cases has increased 3.16% since Friday to 4,981.
According to the UDoH, 117,804 total tests have been administered, an increase of 5,246 tests from Friday’s report. The rate of tests that come back positive stands at 4.2%.
Fifteen more people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours.
The three deaths were of:
- A Utah County woman, older than 85, who was hospitalized, whose underlying-condition status was unknown
- A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, whose underlying-condition status was unknown
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, who had known underlying conditions
The Utah Department of health also reported that 2,185 of the state’s COVID-19 cases are considered “recovered.”
“A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered,” the department’s statement says.
The chart below shows numbers by area of the state.
Included in the numbers above are 71 cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation Reservation in Utah.