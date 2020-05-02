Utah health officials report 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing three more deaths and 153 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The statewide death toll stands at 49, while the number of confirmed cases has increased 3.16% since Friday to 4,981.

According to the UDoH, 117,804 total tests have been administered, an increase of 5,246 tests from Friday’s report. The rate of tests that come back positive stands at 4.2%.