1 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision in Provo Canyon

OREM, Utah, April 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and three others injured in a late night crash Thursday on Highway 189 in Provo Canyon.

Sgt. Brian Luangsawasdi, Orem P.D., told Gephardt Daily, officers were called to the scene of accident at 9:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found two heavily damaged SUVs which had collided head-on.

According to Luangsawasdi, the fatally injured driver, and lone occupant of an eastbound GMC Yukon, drifted into westbound traffic and was hit by an oncoming Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the Yukon died at the scene.

The 3 occupants of the 4Runner were extricated from their SUV and taken by ground ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital. They were said to be in fair to serious condition.

Luangsawasdi noted the 3 accident survivors were wearing seat belts, while the driver who was fatally injured was not.

Why the driver of the Yukon crossed into oncoming traffic had yet to be determined.

Investigators say there was no obvious signs of impairment.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.