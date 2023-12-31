1 dead following shooting in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

Salt Lake City police responded at 9:18 p.m. to reports of an unresponsive adult on the ground near Wenco Drive and Wenco Circle.

Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, SLCPD stated in a news release.

“Officers responded and located evidence of gunfire. However, the circumstances related to this case are unknown at this point,” the release says.

“There does not appear to be any known public safety risk to our community,” police said.

No other information about the victim or the shooting was released Saturday night.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.