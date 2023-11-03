1 shot, killed in West Bountiful parking lot; suspect surrenders near Moab

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in a West Bountiful parking lot early Friday morning later barricaded himself inside a vehicle in southern Utah before surrendering to police.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office shut down U.S. 191 south of Moab for several hours after deputies spiked tires of a Chevy Silverado driven by Jake Jackson, 31, leading to a standoff. Jackson ultimately surrendered, the sheriff’s office said in a 1 p.m. social media update.

West Bountiful police say Zachary Carson, 50, was shot multiple times about 5 a.m. in a parking lot outside Lowe’s, 350 N. 545 West. Carson was unresponsive inside his vehicle when first responders arrived.

“Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures,” West Bountiful police said in a news release, “however, he passed away on scene.”

Police are investigating possible motives and events leading up to the shooting.

“Our condolences go out to those affected by today’s events,” the release says.

Witnesses told police Jackson fled the scene in the Silverado. Police issued a statewide bulletin, and the Silverado later was spotted on U.S. 191.

The highway was shut down 5 miles south of Moab beginning about 9:30 a.m.

