1 taken to hospital with serious injures in barn fire in northwest Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition from injuries sustained in a barn fire Friday in northwest Salt Lake City.

Firefighters are battling the fire near 3200 West and 3300 North, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said on social media at 10:13 a.m.

“All roads around the area are closed to provide water shuttle operations. Please avoid the area to assist in fire operations,” the post says.

