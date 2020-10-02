15 more Utahns reported dead from COVID-19; 1,107 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths documented in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,107 new positive cases of the virus.

The UDoH stressed that none of 15 deaths happened in the past 24 hours, and their reporting had been delayed due to a variety of issues.

“Of the 15 new deaths we are reporting today, nine occurred during the last week, two occurred earlier in September, two occurred in August, and two occurred in July,” the department’s statement says.

“The deaths we report on a daily basis often occur several days, or even weeks, prior to our reporting them publicly. This is due to the time it takes for deaths to be reported by hospitals, long-term care facilities, or funeral homes to the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME), and for the OME to conduct its death investigation.”

Circumstances of the four deaths from July and August were recently referred to the OME for further investigation, the statement says. After conducting investigations, the OME yesterday certified each of the four as COVID-related deaths.

“Just as we anticipate increased hospitalizations to follow a surge in cases, we anticipate increased deaths to follow that surge as well,” the statement says.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Erik Christensen issued the following prepared statement:

“Our office has seen a notable increase in the number of COVID-related death investigations we have conducted in the past several days. While we would expect this increase given the current surge in case counts it does not make these deaths any less tragic.

“Everyday at the Office of the Medical Examiner there are harsh reminders of the seriousness of this disease. I see first-hand the devastating impacts it has on those who are left behind. Let me be clear, these deaths are preventable. None of the individuals who we determine to have died from COVID-19 would have suffered this fate at the time they did had they not been infected with COVID-19.

“I implore everyone to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing when you can, and if you are sick please stay away from others – especially those who are at a higher risk for severe illness.”



The addition of 15 deaths brings Utah’s cumulative death toll to 474. Victims whose deaths were reported today were:

A Weber County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Davis County woman between ages 22 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

Three Salt Lake County women between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Tooele County man between ages 65 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death.

A Utah County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 64, not hospitalized at the time of death.

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Sanpete County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

More numbers

The UDoH reported a cumulative 75,157 positive cases on Friday, which is an increase of 1,107 cases from Thursday.

Lab tests performed in Utah total 845,583. Of those, 9,365 tests were performed since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 945 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%.

Currently, 190 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,916.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 56,167. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.