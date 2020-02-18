2 people flown to area hospitals after head-on crash on U.S.-189 near Wallsburg

WALLSBURG, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were flown to area hospitals after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Wallsburg early Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the Utah Highway Patrol said at approximately 12:40 p.m., a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on U.S.-189 near mile post 20. The driver of the Corolla crossed over the center turn lane and into the northbound lanes of the highway for an unknown reason, the news release said.

A green 2000 Ford F-250 was traveling north on the highway in the left lane.

“The Ford moved to the left to avoid the collision but was hit on the front driver side by front driver side of the Corolla,” the news release said. “The Corolla was pushed backward and came to rest in the center turn lane. The Ford ran off the right side of the road and came to rest on the shoulder.”

The driver of the Corolla was extricated by fire personnel and flown by air ambulance.

The driver of the Ford was partially ejected and was also flown by air ambulance.

“Troopers are investigating why the driver of the Corolla crossed over the highway’s center turn lane,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.