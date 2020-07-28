2-year-old girl killed, her twin, mother in critical condition after crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2-year-old girl is dead, her twin is in extremely critical condition and her mother is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area at 5095 S. 3200 West at 2:45 p.m., Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“What we’ve been able to discover so far is we had two vehicles traveling northbound on 3200 West,” Gray said. “At the same time there was a mom walking her two twin girls in a stroller, they were on the sidewalk.”

A dog ran across the street and one of the vehicles, a Honda Accord, tried to stop and swerved to miss hitting the dog.

“A white pickup truck rear-ended the Honda Accord, sending it into a slide, causing it to run off the road and into the stroller with the two children and the mother,” Gray said. “One of those children is deceased, the other is in extremely critical condition at Primary Children’s Hospital.”

The mother is also in critical condition and was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. The critically injured mother and child were transported by Life Flight.

UDOT tweeted northbound 3200 West is closed at 5400 South and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The victims were not identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.